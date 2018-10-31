

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Less than a week before Election Day, the results of a NBC News/Marist poll show Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., holding on to a narrow lead over Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally, R-Ariz., in Arizona's closely watched Senate race.



The poll showed Sinema with a 47 percent to 44 percent lead over McSally among likely Arizona voters, with another 6 percent supporting Green Party candidate Angela Green.



A NBC/Marist poll conducted last month showed Sinema with a slightly narrower 45 percent to 43 percent advantage. Support for Green was unchanged at 6 percent.



Sinema holds a more substantial 50 percent to 44 percent lead over McSally in a head-to-head matchup, suggesting Green is drawing support away from the Democratic candidate.



The survey found that 10 percent of likely voters are persuadable, as they are either undecided or indicate they may vote differently on Election Day.



'Arizona may play a pivotal role in determining the makeup of the next Senate,' said Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion.



He added, 'Right now, the contest is very competitive with the proportion of voters still persuadable more than three times the margin separating the candidates.'



The NBC/Marist poll of 910 Arizona adults was conducted October 23rd through 27th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.



Among 793 registered voters, the margin of error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, while the margin of error among 506 likely voters is plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.



