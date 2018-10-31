'Talking Tom and Friends' in Turkish: Outfit7 Launches New YouTube Channel for Fans in Turkey

Globally Popular CGI-Animated Series is Now Available in 28 Languages and in Over 170 Countries

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 Limited, the multinational entertainment company behind the "Talking Tom and Friends" franchise, announced that its chart-topping YouTube content is now available in Turkish. Already dubbed in 28 languages and airing in more than 170 territories worldwide, Outfit7's hit CGI-animated series "Talking Tom and Friends" is making its debut in Turkey with a brand new YouTube channel.

The "Talking Tom and Friends" animated series is loved all over the world, with Turkey being in Outfit7's Top 10 countries by popularity, making this an exciting move for Turkish fans who are now able to watch their favorite show in their own language.

"This franchise is really special in that it speaks to so many people from different cultures," says Boris Dolenc, Chief Product Officer at Outfit7. "Turkey has such a rich and booming gaming culture and we are so honored to be a part of it. Our mobile games are already widely downloaded in Turkey, with many of them topping the charts. It is a great pleasure to announce that those millions of fans can now explore and enjoy our popular YouTube content as well."

The globally popular "Talking Tom and Friends" video content has already collectively received over 23 billion views to date, with more fans tuning in every day. The series follows five lovable friends - Talking Tom, Talking Angela, Talking Ben, Talking Hank, and Talking Ginger - as they embark on adventures, hilarious mishaps, and a whole lot of fun.

Join in on the fun by watching "Talking Tom and Friends" on its new Turkish YouTube channel here.

Outfit7 Limited is one of the world's fastest-growing multinational family entertainment companies. The company is best known for its flagship franchise, "Talking Tom and Friends," which became an overnight global sensation when it launched in 2010. In the years since, Outfit7 has expanded its portfolio to include a suite of award-winning games, a 3D CGI animated series, digital video content, chart-topping music videos, and a licensing program in order to meet the amazing demand of its fans. In fact, Outfit7's games have now been downloaded over 8 billion times in total and up to 350 million fans play with them every month. It's game on, world. To learn more, please visit: https://outfit7.com.

