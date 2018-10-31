XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Appoints Matthew Fassler as Chief Strategy Officer

GREENWICH, Conn. - October 31, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that Matthew Fassler has been appointed chief strategy officer, effective November 26, 2018. Fassler will have responsibility for the company's strategy, capital structure and analysis of growth opportunities. He replaces Scott Malat, who will step down on December 8. Malat is leaving to spend more time with his family, having served as the company's CSO since 2011.

Fassler's career spans more than 20 years of senior experience with Goldman Sachs. During his tenure, he covered many of the world's most prominent brands, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Home Depot, Best Buy and AutoZone, and for more than 10 years served as a managing director and business unit leader, with responsibility for the broader consumer sector. Fassler has been recognized 16 times in Institutional Investor's All-America Research Team ranking. He holds a bachelor's degree in history from Yale University.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We hold Matt in high regard as an expert on market dynamics in the bricks-and-mortar retail and e-commerce sector - the fastest-growing area of our business. His understanding of omnichannel retail is particularly valuable to XPO, given our leadership positions in e-fulfillment and last mile logistics. Matt's insights will help us execute on our strongest opportunities for expansion."

Jacobs continued, "Scott has been a tireless proponent of XPO for the first seven years of our growth. As CSO, he helped build our company to a position of global leadership, and his forthright attitude served XPO well with the investor community. We thank Scott for his many contributions and wish him and his family the very best."

The company further announced that Tavio Headley has been promoted to senior director of investor relations, effective immediately. Headley has managed communications between the company and the financial community since 2013 as director of investor relations.

