

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) announced the company now expects 2018 adjusted earnings per share will be in a range of $3.10 to $3.15, which represents growth of 25 to 27 percent over 2017, as adjusted for the Lending Transaction. Fiserv continues to expect internal revenue growth of at least 4.5 percent.



For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share increased 23 percent to $0.75. Adjusted revenue increased 1 percent to $1.35 billion.



'We delivered another quarter of strong financial results in line with our expectation for internal revenue growth acceleration and excellent bottom-line performance,' said Jeffery Yabuki, CEO.



