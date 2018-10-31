

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $353.90 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $714.59 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $389.67 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $389.67 Mln. vs. $353.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX