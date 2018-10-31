

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newfield Exploration (NFX) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $224 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Newfield Exploration reported adjusted earnings of $204 or $1.01 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 62.0% to $711 million from $439 million last year.



Newfield Exploration earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $204. vs. . last year. -Revenue (Q3): $711 Mln vs. $439 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX