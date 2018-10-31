

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macerich Co. (MAC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $74.03 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $17.50 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Macerich Co. reported adjusted earnings of $149.58 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $242.20 million from $242.45 million last year.



Macerich Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $149.58 Mln. vs. $145.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q3): $242.20 Mln vs. $242.45 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.82 to $3.87



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX