

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $833 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $637 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $10.47 billion from $9.89 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



