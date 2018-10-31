

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $99.00 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $87.94 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $236.20 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $338.08 million from $306.92 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $236.20 Mln. vs. $213.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $338.08 Mln vs. $306.92 Mln last year.



