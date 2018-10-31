IHMA Inc: IHMA Announces a New Venture in India to Further Their Global Support of Anti-infective Drug Development for the Biopharmaceutical Industry

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Health Management Associates, Inc./IHMA Europe Sàrl (IHMA), a global company that provides laboratory and consultative services to the biopharmaceutical industry involved in the development of products for the prevention, control and treatment of infectious diseases has announced the establishment of an affiliate in India (IHMA India, LLP). The affiliate will greatly facilitates IHMA's ability to provide global services to the anti-infective industry.

There is an urgent need for new effective anti-infectives. India is a very important market and a major focus for pharmaceutical companies with anti-infectives in late-phase development. Although IHMA has worked in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and academic laboratories in India for many years, IHMA India LLP will allow IHMA to further establish itself in India allowing for even better co-ordination and management of such studies to benefit the medical community.

"I am very pleased to be involved with the setting up of this new IHMA company, and I look forward to establishing IHMA's suite of molecular and conventional clinical microbiology services in India," said Dr. Tarun Mathur, CEO of IHMA India LLP.

"IHMA is very excited about our expansion into India. This new company gives us the ability and bandwidth to better support the biopharmaceutical industry's surveillance and clinical trial needs in this region," said Dr. Ian Morrissey, Chief Scientific & Development Officer at IHMA Europe Sàrl.

"We have been working very hard over the past 26 years to maximize our in vitro support for clients who are developing antimicrobials in a global market. Our facility in India will greatly enhance that effort and support clients wishing to conduct studies in this important market," said Jack L. Johnson, President/CEO of IHMA.

ABOUT IHMA

IHMA has microbiology laboratories located in Schaumburg, IL USA and Monthey, Switzerland and a business office in Gurugram, India. IHMA has been a premier provider of antimicrobial drug development services for more than 25 years. Our laboratory facilities in both the US and Europe partner with clients around the world in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic industries. IHMA is a leading, independent laboratory specializing in surveillance studies and clinical trials, key milestones along the continuum from drug development to commercialization. IHMA utilizes state of the art technology, leading to first-class testing and data as well as sound economic frameworks. IHMA's services can be customized to best align with its clients' unique testing needs. This ensures successful drug development, commercialization, and post-marketing pathways.

For more information, visit the IHMA website at: www.ihma.com

CONTACT INFORMATION