

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $107.3 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $87.4 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.28 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



