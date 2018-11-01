

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) plans to return US$10.4 billion to its shareholders through the combination of an off-market buy-back and a special dividend, after completing the sale of its onshore U.S. shale assets.



BHP said that the program will commence immediately with BHP targeting an off-market buy-back of US$5.2 billion of BHP Billiton Limited shares under which BHP Billiton Limited can buy back shares at up to a 14% discount.



BHP said it intends to pay the balance of the net proceeds from the sale of its Onshore US assets (expected to be US$5.2 billion) to all shareholders in the form of a special dividend to be determined following completion of the Off-Market Buy-Back, and to be payable in January 2019.



BHP Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Mackenzie, said 'We made a commitment that all the net proceeds from the disposal of our Onshore US assets would be returned to shareholders and we are honouring that commitment now that the sale transactions have been completed. Returning this US$10.4 billion will bring the total cash returned to shareholders to US$21 billion over the last two years.'



On Wednesday, BHP said it has completed the sale of its interests in the Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Permian Onshore US oil and gas assets to BP America Production Company, a subsidiary of BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP), for a gross consideration of US$10.5 billion.



