

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 60 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,600-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to upbeat earnings news and economic data. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the properties, financials and resource stocks.



For the day, the index jumped 34.73 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 2,602.78 after trading between 2,567.03 and 2,612.92. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 17.77 points or 1.39 percent to end at 1,294.22.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.53 percent, while China Merchants Bank jumped 1.98 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.92 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 1.32 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.28 percent, PetroChina gained 0.61 percent, China Shenhua Energy spiked 2.87 percent, Gemdale advanced 1.44 percent, Poly Developments gathered 2.36 percent, China Vanke soared 2.28 percent, CITIC Securities slid 0.81 percent, Jiangxi Copper surged 2.04 percent, Anhui Cement skyrocketed 6.27 percent, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) accelerated 2.15 percent and China Minsheng Bank, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session.



The Dow added 241.12 points or 0.97 percent to 25,115.76, while the NASDAQ jumped 144.25 points or 2.01 percent to 7,305.90 and the S&P gained 29.11 points or 1.09 percent to 2,711.74.



The continued strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to the latest earnings news from big-name companies such as General Motors (GM), eBay (EBAY) and Facebook (FB).



Buying interest was also generated by a report from payroll processor ADP showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in October - which fueled optimism about the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report due on Friday.



Crude oil prices fell Wednesday, extending a recent slide as data from U.S. Energy Information Administration showed crude stockpiles increased last week, rising for a sixth straight week. Crude oil futures for December slid $0.87 or 1.3 percent to $65.31 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see October results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin later this morning; forecasts predict that the index will hold steady right ta the unchanged mark of 50.0.



