FaceMe To Accelerate AI Innovation Using Tatau's Distributed Supercomputer

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2018 / FaceMe, a leading provider of AI-powered 'digital humans' for customer service, and Tatau, supplier of the world's first blockchain-based distributed supercomputer for AI, announced today that they will work together to increase the speed and scope of the GPU-based processing in FaceMe's advanced AI software.

By using Tatau's distributed supercomputer for AI model training, FaceMe can access greater compute capacity at a more commercially viable price point, thus accelerating its innovation cycle significantly.

Tatau will supply FaceMe with computation through its platform by harnessing GPUs owned by its suppliers, who are globally distributed companies that operate cryptocurrency mining and high-performance computing operations. Tatau and FaceMe will work together to create a template for applying distributed computation techniques to large-scale commercial AI problems.

'FaceMe is a great partner for Tatau because it is pushing new boundaries in enterprise AI, and has a large appetite for GPU-based compute. For FaceMe, more power equates to faster development of higher-performing models, and this builds its commercial advantage in what is already one of the fastest-growing and most competitive fields of technology. The Tatau platform allows FaceMe to do much more with less, and this helps give FaceMe an enviable edge,' said Andrew Fraser, Co-Founder & CEO of Tatau.

'What we do is far beyond what movies and games are achieving with scripted and captured performances. Our digital humans are engineered to emulate the behavior of empathetic and socially intelligent people. The research and development involved with such an undertaking present a heavy processing load, using huge amounts of data and employing complex neural networks that need to be constantly improved upon.' said Victor Yuen, Head of Product at FaceMe.

'This will be the next wave of growth in the AI industry, and Tatau's cost-effective supercomputer for AI model training offers a template for accelerated innovation across a wide cross-section of the AI industry,' added Fraser.

Contact:

For Tatau

Website: www.tatau.io

Josh Webb, Chief Marketing Officer

+64 21 194 7011 or josh.webb@tatau.io

For FaceMe

Website: https://www.faceme.com/

Jody Boshoff, FaceMe Director of Marketing

+64 27 397 3115 or jodyb@faceme.com

SOURCE: FaceMe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/526792/FaceMe-To-Accelerate-AI-Innovation-Using-Tataus-Distributed-Supercomputer