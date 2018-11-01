

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian lender National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported that its net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the fiscal year 2018 increased 5.1 to A$5.55 billion from A$5.29 billion in the prior year. But Cash earnings declined 14.2% to A$5.70 billion from A$6.64 billion last year.



'Our FY18 result was impacted by restructuring-related costs and customer-related remediation, with cash earnings 14%lower than FY17. Excluding these items, cash earnings declined 2% due to higher investment spend as we accelerate investment to transform our business. Pleasingly, revenue was higher with good lending growth and stable margins,' Andrew Thorburn said.



Net interest income grew to A$13.47 billion from A$13.17 billion in the previous year. Revenue up 0.5%, but excluding customer-related remediation rose 1.8% mainly reflecting growth in housing and business lending and stable margins, partly offset by lower Markets & Treasury income.



