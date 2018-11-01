

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis division, said that the US Food and Drug Administration approved its biosimilar, Hyrimoz or adalimumab-adaz. The FDA granted approval for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis or RA, juvenile idiopathic arthritis or JIA in patients four years of age and older, psoriatic arthritis (PsA), ankylosing spondylitis or AS, adult Crohn's disease or CD, ulcerative colitis or UC and plaque psoriasis or Ps.



The FDA approval of Hyrimoz was based on a comprehensive data package comprising analytical, preclinical and clinical research demonstrating that Hyrimoz matches the reference biologic in terms of safety, efficacy and quality. A randomized, double-blind, three-arm, parallel biosimilarity study confirmed the pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and safety of Hyrimoz. The study met the primary endpoint, demonstrating bioequivalence for all primary pharmacokinetic parameters.



A confirmatory efficacy and safety biosimilarity study (ADACCESS) demonstrated therapeutic equivalence in the sensitive indication of patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque-type psoriasis, with a similar safety and immunogenicity profile to the reference biologic.



Rheumatoid arthritis is among the most common types of arthritis and affects about 1.3 million adults in the US. Psoriasis is the most prevalent autoimmune disease in the US, and according to recent studies, as many as 7.5 million Americans-about 2.2 percent of the population-have psoriasis.



Sandoz is well-positioned to lead the biosimilars industry based on its experience and capabilities in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Hyrimoz is the company's third approved biosimilar medicine in the US. Additional biosimilars for oncology and immunology indications are expected to launch globally across major regions by 2020.



