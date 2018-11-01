Music Publishing and Licensing Veteran to Guide Growth of West Coast Market

Audio Network Limited, a global music company creating high-quality, original music for television, advertising, enterprise and digital media, has recently recruited Todd King as VP, West Coast in Los Angeles, CA.

King joins Audio Network with more than 15 years of experience in music publishing and licensing. Most recently, he was a Business Development Manager and responsible for identifying, connecting and retaining AAA video game developers and publishers in North America. "I'm excited to be joining Audio Network at this crucial time in their development," said King. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to unlock the full potential of the U.S. market."

In addition to leading the West Coast team, King will be responsible for driving revenue through licensing and performance royalties, with a focus on key strategic partners in television broadcast and production, and will play a critical role in the strategy and execution of new global initiatives.

"We are ecstatic to have someone of Todd's caliber join our team and lead our West Coast operation," said Robb Smith, CEO of Audio Network. "His years of experience working in music publishing speak for themselves. The addition of Todd to our leadership team will help to accelerate the growth of Audio Network's business in the U.S."

King is the latest in a series of planned high profile leadership hires at Audio Network, over the past year, as they look to take on new markets and expand their global reach. As part of this accelerated growth, Audio Network recently broadened their international footprint with the formation of Audio Network Japan.

Founded in2001 by Andrew Sunnucks and Robert Hurst, Audio Network is a global music company creating original, high-quality music for television, advertising, enterprise and digital media. With more than 150,000 wholly-owned tracks from renowned composers, respected producers, and known and emerging artists, the catalogue covers a broad range of genres, and offers simple licensing across multiple platforms, anywhere, and forever. Audio Network Limited is headquartered in London with 9 offices in 8 countries around the world.

