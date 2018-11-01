sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,06 Euro		+2,74
+9,35 %
WKN: A1C9CM ISIN: US37045V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 8GM 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,272
32,532
31.10.
32,31
32,44
31.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY32,06+9,35 %