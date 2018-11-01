

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co.(GM) said it has offered voluntary buyout packages to about 18,000 salaried employees in North America, who have at least 12 years of experience, as the automaker looks to cut costs all while investing in its electric and autonomous future.



GM called it one of many 'proactive steps' the company is taking as slow sales in North America and China, commodity prices and tariffs.



The company noted that About 36 percent of the company's 50,000 employees in North America are eligible for the buyout. GM gives these employees until November 19 to decide whether they'll take the buyout offer.



A GM spokesman reportedly said layoffs are a possibility if the buyout effort and other cost-reduction measures don't achieve GM's targets.



