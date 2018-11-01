

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) Thursday announced that for the full year 2019, it expects revenue to be broadly in line with the full year 2018.



The company also outlined long-term underlying financial targets. Revenue growth is expected in the mid-teens percentage for the unaffected business, which excludes revenue from main PMIC products included in the Apple license agreement.



Further, total Group Underlying gross margin is expected to be 47 percent to 48 percent; and total Group underlying operating margin is expected at 18% to 23%.



In its Capital Markets Day today for financial analysts and institutional investors in London, Dialog executives will present the Company's long-term business strategy and financial targets as it enters its next phase of market leadership in custom and configurable mixed-signal integrated circuits or ICs.



Dialog said it plans to create shareholder value over the long term by building on a strong foundation, sharpening its market focus, extending its long-standing partnership with top customer, and maintaining its commitment to disciplined capital allocation.



Wissam Jabre, CFO, said, 'With focused R&D investment and continued operational excellence, we expect to deliver strong cash flow generation. Further, we are committed to maintaining a healthy balance sheet while investing in growth opportunities and consistently returning capital to shareholders.'



