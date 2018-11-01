Schweiter Technologies / Schweiter Technologies: Alliance with Columbia Forest Products . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhausen, November 1, 2018 - Schweiter Technologies is entering into a long-term alliance in Ecuador with Columbia Forest Products, North America's largest manufacturer of hardwood plywood and hardwood veneer products.

As part of this alliance, 3A Composites in Ecuador will take on various tasks in the field of plantation management, purchasing and logistics for Columbia Forest Products. In return, Columbia acquires a company for a low double-digit million sales price, which primarily comprises a wood processing line for the production of hardwood veneers. The entire transaction results in a minor book gain.

