HONG KONG, Nov 1, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The ninth Hong Kong Day returns at the American Film Market (AFM) tomorrow (1 Nov, Eastern Standard Time) in Santa Monica, California, in the United States. AFM and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) are jointly organising the event once again, which features screenings and a seminar highlighting international opportunities for film production in Hong Kong.New International Dynamics in the Hong Kong Film IndustryIn the face of the new dynamics created by the latest generation of filmmakers, a seminar entitled "Content, Funding and Talents: The New International Dynamics in Hong Kong" on 1 Nov (Thursday) will examine the latest trends in the market. Jonathan Li, director of the acclaimed Hong Kong thriller The Brink, will share the latest developments in the Hong Kong film industry, while a representative from the Hong Kong film-pitching scheme will introduce the funding platform that is available to both Asian and international filmmakers. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with film industry leaders from Hong Kong and around the world at the Hong Kong Reception, while film premieres are being organised by Hong Kong companies from 1-3 Nov to showcase some of Asia's top productions."Hong Kong is an ideal production and service hub for the international film business in Asia," said Jonathan Wolf, Managing Director, American Film Market (AFM). "We are delighted to support this showcase of Hong Kong at the AFM and help build even stronger global film ties."Chris Lo, Director, Los Angeles Office of the HKTDC added that consumer tastes are changing rapidly in the movie industry. "To keep pace with developments, the new generation of filmmakers is bringing a fresh perspective to the movie-making process to match the changing preferences of customers," Mr Lo said.The following films will be presented by Hong Kong companies on Hong Kong Day:CatsDirected by Gary WangAll Rights Entertainment1 Nov (Thursday), 11:30am, ArcLight (Screen 4)3 Nov (Saturday), 1:30pm, Broadway Cineplex 2The Fatal RaidDirected by Jacky BrotherChina 3D Digital Distribution1 Nov (Thursday), 9am, Laemmle Monica Film Center (Screen 3)Golden JobDirected by Chin Ka-lokGolden Dragon Pictures Limited1 Nov (Thursday), 3:30pm, Broadway Cineplex (Screen 4)3 Nov (Saturday), 3:30pm, Broadway Cineplex (Screen 4)Master Z: The Ip Man LegacyDirected by Yuen Wo-pingMandarin Motion Pictures Distribution Limited1 Nov (Thursday), 1pm, ArcLight (Screen 7)Programme Rundown:Seminar: "Content, Funding and Talents: The New International Dynamics in Hong Kong"Panel:- Chris Lo, Director, Los Angeles Office, HKTDC- Tim Kwok, Advisor and Reading Committee Member, Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF)- Jonathan Li, Director of The Brink (2017), nominated for two awards at the 37th Hong Kong Film Awards, including Best New Director and Best Action ChoreographyTime: 3pm-4:30pmVenue: AFM Studio, Loews Santa Monica Beach HotelDetails: No RSVP required; open to all AFM badge-holdersRemark: Seating is limited and available on a first-come-first-served basisHong Kong ReceptionTime: 6pm-8pmVenue: Pool Side, Loews Santa Monica Beach HotelRemarks:- Open to all AFM badge-holders. For RSVP, please visit our booth at Loews 5th floor atrium- By invitation only, business card is required upon check-in- All registered guests will receive an invitation to attend Hong Kong FILMART 2019Hong Kong Companies at AFM- All Rights Entertainment (Loews 532)- Bravos Pictures Limited (Loews 654)- China 3D Digital Distribution (Lowes 450)- Edko Films Ltd. (Loews 451)- Emperor Motion Pictures (Loews 504)- Entertaining Power Company Limited (Loews 647)- Golden Dragon Pictures Limited (Loews 458)- Mandarin Motion Pictures (Loews 622)- Media Asia Distribution (Loews 621)- Mega-Vision Project Workshop Limited (Loews 517)- Mei Ah Entertainment Group (Loews 527)- Universe Films Distribution Co., Ltd (Loews 452)About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter@hktdc, LinkedIn.