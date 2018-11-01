

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Arcelor Mittal (MT) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.90 billion, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $1.21 billion, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $18.52 billion from $17.64 billion last year.



Arcelor Mittal earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.90 Bln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $18.52 Bln vs. $17.64 Bln last year.



