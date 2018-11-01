CapMan Oyj: Strong investor appetite for CapMan Infra's Nordic mid cap infrastructure fund with €115 million committed to the first close

CapMan Infra press release 1 November 2018 at 08.20 a.m. EET

Strong investor appetite for CapMan Infra's Nordic mid cap infrastructure fund with €115 million committed to the first close

CapMan Infra held the first closing of its Nordic infrastructure fund with commitments of €115 million. A diverse investor base participated in the first close, including pension funds, foundations, corporations and family offices. In addition to CapMan, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Tradeka-invest Ltd and The Church Pension Fund are amongst the largest investors in this close. Investor appetite for the fund has been strong from both existing and new CapMan investors, and it is expected that support from both local and international investors will continue in future closings.

CapMan Nordic Infrastructure I fund invests predominantly in small to mid-cap core / core+ brownfield infrastructure assets in the energy, transportation and telecommunications sectors across the Nordic countries, through either majority or minority equity investments. CapMan Infra leverages its local Nordic presence, the team's long experience in infrastructure investments and asset management, as well as its extensive local network in deal sourcing and value creation in its target companies.

"We see an abundance of interesting investment opportunities in our home markets and the fast first closing for the fund enables us to commence executing on our investment strategy. We focus on investing ca. €20-50 million equity tickets from the fund but can also execute larger deals through co-investments with our fund investors. We are very pleased with the support thus far and the interest that the fund has generated amongst a diversified group of investors," comments Ville Poukka, Managing Partner, CapMan Infra.

"Investor interest in infrastructure investments has increased with investors looking to allocate more capital to the asset class. An infrastructure fund with a local team and Nordic mid-cap focus is an attractive proposition to international infrastructure investors and we are among the first to provide a specialised strategy for the market. Through the establishment of the fund, CapMan Infra has become a significant new business area for CapMan alongside private equity and real estate," says CapMan's CEO Joakim Frimodig.

CapMan's commitment to the fund is €30 million.

About CapMan

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value-creation in its target companies and assets. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 30 years. CapMan employs today approximately 120 private equity professionals and has approximately €2.8 billion in assets under management. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make investments from our own balance sheet. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. Our current investment strategies cover Real Estate, Buyout, Russia, Credit, Growth Equity and Infra. We also have a growing service business that currently includes procurement services (CaPS), fundraising advisory (Scala Fund Advisory), and fund management services. www.capman.com (http://www.capman.com/), twitter.com/CapManPE (https://twitter.com/CapManPE)

