

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reinsurer Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) reported a Group net income of US$1.1 billion for the first nine months of 2018 compared to a loss of US$468 million for the same period a year ago, despite an estimated claims burden of US$1.6 billion from natural catastrophes and large man-made events in the reporting period. While the Group's property and casualty businesses were particularly impacted by the natural catastrophe and large man-made losses in the third quarter, the Group's life and health businesses continued to deliver a strong performance.



The net income also reflected an estimated negative pre-tax impact of US$144 million due to the previously reported US GAAP guidance on recognition and measurement of equity investments that took effect on 1 January 2018. Excluding the accounting guidance, net income would have been US$1.2 billion.



Gross premiums written for the first nine months were up 6.5% to US$28.4 billion, primarily driven by premium growth across the Group's life and health businesses. Measured at constant foreign exchange rates, the increase would have been 4.4%.



P&C Re net income for the nine months was US$634 million, significantly affected by natural catastrophe and large man-made loss experience of US$1.2 billion. Natural catastrophe loss experience includes losses due to windstorms, floods and the typhoons Jebi and Trami in Japan; Hurricane Florence and wildfires in the US, and storms in Canada.



Swiss Re today announced that Thomas Wellauer (63), currently Group Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Group Executive Committee, will retire at the end of June 2019.



Thomas Wellauer joined Swiss Re in 2010 as Group COO, initially leading the complex, multi-year reorganisation of the company when it introduced a new holding structure and legally separate Business Units.



