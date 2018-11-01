

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch banking firm ING Group NV (ING) reported that its net result for the third quarter fell 43.6 percent to 776 million euros from 1.38 billion euros in the year-ago period. Net result per share declined to 0.20 euro from 0.35 euro in the same period last year.



The latest quarter's results include a settlement agreement of 775 million euros with the Dutch authorities as announced on 4 September 2018.



However, ING Group's underlying net result for the quarter rose 9.9 percent to 1.52 billion euros. Underlying result before tax grew 6.5 percent.



Net interest income for the quarter increased 0.3 percent to 3.50 billion euros from 3.49 billion euros a year ago.



ING's net core lending in the quarter increased by 6.8 billion euros, while net customer deposit inflow amounted to 3.4 billion euros.



ING's total retail customer base stood at 38.0 million at the end of the quarter. Primary customer base grew by 200,000 to 12.2 million.



ING Group's fully loaded CET1 ratio was 14.0 percent.



