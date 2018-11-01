AND International Publishers: AND announces the departure of Hugo van der Linde and nominates Thierry Jaccoud as successor

CEO Hugo van der Linde: "I already indicated my wish to leave but only on condition that I could leave AND in good shape. This condition has now been met, also in view of the arrival of Thierry Jaccoud. After 12 years I am ready for something new. I'm grateful towards AND for an exciting adventure and am now ready to step into a new role to take on a new challenge."

The Supervisory Board praises Hugo van der Linde for his drive, expertise and involvement and regrets his departure. Under Hugo's leadership AND has developed from a traditional map maker to a true technology company. Hugo van der Linde received the prize for 'best performer' at the Euronext Stock Exchange in 2013 and 2015.

Thierry Jaccoud (Swiss nationality, born in 1970) is a seasoned executive in the automotive industry. He will join AND from TI Automotive, where he successfully managed the turnaround as Commercial Director Europe and Managing Director of TI Automotive (Heidelberg) Gmbh. Notably, Thierry spent 9 years of his career at Navteq (currently known as HERE) where held a variety of commercial and general management positions growing substantially the sales of digital maps in both Europe and emerging markets.

Kees Molenaar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments: "We are delighted that a talented and experienced individual as Thierry has agreed to join AND as CEO. Thierry has spent almost his entire career building commercial and operational partnerships within the automotive sector, both in Germany and throughout the world. We are convinced that Thierry will lead us into the next phase of AND's development."

The appointment of Thierry Jaccoud is subject to AGM approval. To that effect an Extraordinary General Meeting will be scheduled in due course.

