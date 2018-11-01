

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net revenue increased 7.4 percent to 17.59 billion Danish kroner from last year's 16.37 billion kroner a year ago. Total volumes grew by 8.6%.



The company delivered strong 9% organic revenue growth in the quarter, driven by total organic volume growth of 7.6% and price/mix of +1%.



Net revenue in Western Europe was 10.18 billion kroner, a growth of 7.7 percent on a reported basis and 8.5 percent organically. Eastern Europe revenues edged up 0.6 percent on reported terms, and 8.2 percent organically.



Asian revenues were 4.24 billion kroner, up 12.6 percent, and the growth was 11 percent organically.



International core beer brands delivered strong growth. Tuborg volumes grew by 11%, and the Carlsberg brand grew by 9%.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company continues to expect organic operating profit growth of 10-11%. Translation impact on operating profit is still expected to be negative 500 million kroner.



The company noted that on October 24, it increased earnings outlook due to the strong third-quarter results, which were driven by good progress on strategic priorities, strong execution of Funding the Journey and a warm summer in Western Europe.



CEO Cees 't Hart said, 'We're pleased that last week we were able to increase our full-year earnings expectations, and we feel confident that 2018 will show solid top-line growth, margin improvement and a healthy cash flow, whilst we have invested significant funds in our strategic priorities to drive the long-term growth of our business.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX