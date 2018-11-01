Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank reports 3Q 2018 Net Profit of RUB228.1 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 01-Nov-2018 / 08:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank reports 3Q 2018 Net Profit of RUB228.1 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Moscow, November 1, 2018 - Sberbank (hereafter "the Group") has released its interim condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements [1] (hereafter "the Financial Statements") as at and for the 9 months ended 30 September 2018, with report on review by AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit. All information is presented net of Denizbank A.S. operations, unless stated otherwise. Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, CFO, commented: "the third quarter underwent through intensifying volatility, both on the global markets, and in Russia. That said, our business-model has yet again proven its resilience. Business development dynamics, including outpacing growth of usage of digital services among our clients, fortify our expectations. We are confident that our financial targets for 2018 would be met." The 3Q 2018 and 9M 2018 Financial Highlights: ? The Group net profit[i] reached RUB228.1 bn for 3Q 2018, and RUB655.5 bn for 9M 2018 ? The Group earnings per ordinary share (EPS)i came at RUB29.91 per share for 9M 2018, up by 13.0% as compared to 9M 2017 ? The Group annualized return on equity (ROE)i reached 25.5%, while the Group annualized return on assets (ROA)i reached 3.3% ? Net fee and commission income increased by 17.7% y/y to RUB114.6 bn ? The Group loan portfolio (includes loans at amortized cost and at fair value) increased by 3.5% during 3Q 2018 to RUB20.1 trn, with retail loans growing by 6.8% to RUB6.4 trn, and corporate loans to RUB13.7 trn, up by 2.0% during the quarter. Consequently, for 9M 2018 corporate loan portfolio increased by 8.1%, while retail loan portfolio expanded by 18.9% Selected Financial Results RUB bn, unless stated otherwise 3Q 2018 3Q 2017 3Q18/ 3Q17, % change Net interest income 359.3 348.2 3.2% Net fee and commission income 114.6 97.4 17.7% Other non-interest income / 34.4 23.7 45.1% (expense)[ii] Operating income before provisions 508.3 469.3 8.3% Net charge related to change in asset (78.1) (51.4) 51.9% quality: Net credit loss allowance charge for (59.5) (51.4) 15.8% debt financial assets Negative revaluation of loans at fair (18.6) -- value due to change in credit quality Staff and administrative expenses (156.8) (147.4) 6.4% Net profit from continuing operations 217.1 216.3 0.4% Profit from discontinued operations 11.0 7.8 41.0% Net profit 228.1 224.1 1.8% Earnings per ordinary share from 10.09 9.96 1.3% continuing operations, RUB Total comprehensive income from 191.7 222.8 (14.0%) continuing operations Book value per share *, RUB 169.3 159.2 6.3% Ratios based on continuing operations Return on equity i 25.5% 28.4% Return on assets i 3.3% 3.4% Net interest margin 5.8% -- Cost of risk (amortized cost loans) 123 bp 117 bp Cost of risk (amortized cost and FV 157 bp -- loans) Cost-to-income ratio ** 30.6% 31.2% * Total equity / Total number of ordinary shares outstanding ** Operating income before provisions for debt financial assets, revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in credit quality and credit related commitments Selected Balance Sheet Results RUB bn, unless 30/09/18 30/06/18 01/01/18 30/09/18 30/09/18 stated vs. vs. otherwise 30/06/18 01/01/18 % % Gross total 20 144.7 19 460.0 18 096.1 3.5% 11.3% loans * Corporate 13 725.0 13 451.0 12 696.5 2.0% 8.1% loans * Retail loans * 6 419.7 6 009.0 5 399.6 6.8% 18.9% Restructured 1 243.8 1 231.1 1 172.4 1.0% 6.1% loans Securities 3 601.8 3 539.3 3 166.0 1.8% 13.8% portfolio Assets i 29 247.9 28 786.3 27 044.5 1.6% 8.1% Total 19 888.1 19 199.7 18 123.3 3.6% 9.7% deposits: Retail 12 605.5 12 581.5 12 278.1 0.2% 2.7% deposits Corporate 7 282.6 6 618.2 5 845.2 10.0% 24.6% deposits Ratios Net Loans / 93.8% 93.8% 91.9% Deposits ratio (LDR) Stage 3 + POCI 8.4% 8.4% -- loans / total gross loans at amortized cost Provision 91.6% 92.0% -- coverage of Stage 3 + POCI loans at amortized cost * combined loans at amortized cost and at fair value Net interest income was RUB359.3 bn in 3Q 2018, up by 3.2% y/y. Total interest income (RUB557.7 bn, up by 3.1% y/y) during the quarter was influenced by dynamics in the loan portfolio: total gross loans growth (at amortized cost, gross, and at fair value), was up 3.5% to RUB20.1 trn in 3Q 2018 as compared to 2Q 2018. ? Retail loan portfolio was up by 6.8% as compared to 2Q 2018 to RUB6.4 trn: ? Prevailing market interest rates encouraged demand for consumer credit; Sberbank consumer unsecured loan portfolio was up by 8.8% q/q. Sberbank mortgage portfolio increased by 6.2% during the quarter. ? The convenience and ease of applying for credit via Sberbank Online took the share of online sales of consumer loans in total number of unsecured loan issuances to 29% in September. ? Retail loan yields remained unchanged during the quarter at 13.0% as compared to 2Q 2018, on the back of the mix effect within the retail portfolio as consumer unsecured lending was growing faster. ? Corporate loan portfolio (at amortized cost and at fair value combined) came up by 2.0% to RUB13.7 trn, as compared to 2Q 2018. ? Based on management accounts, Ruble loan portfolio increased by 2.7% during the quarter, while FX portfolio, net of currency revaluation, was down by 1.5%. ? Corporate loan yields were down by 40 basis points to 7.9% in 3Q 2018 as compared to 2Q 2018 from gradual redemptions of older vintage loans at higher rates. Total interest expense for 3Q 2018 increased by 3.0% from 3Q 2017 to RUB198.4 bn on the back of stabilization in the cost of funding: ? Client deposits portfolio increased by 3.6% in 3Q 2018 predominantly due to inflows of corporate deposits (+10.0% q/q). ? Cost of retail term deposits remained unchanged at 4.6% during 3Q 2018. Cost of corporate term deposits was up 40 basis points during the quarter to 3.4%; yet there was a 1.1% inflow of funds to current accounts to RUB2.4 trn for the same period. ? Deposit insurance expenses increased by the 33.8% y/y in 3Q 2018 related to change in the allocation rate in 2018. Liquidity position of the Group in 3Q 2018 remained strong; net LDR ratio for 3Q 2018 was stable at 93.8% as compared to 2Q 2018. ? Net LDR by currency also demonstrated resilience, as net LDR in Rubles was at 100%, while in U.S. dollars remained at 70%. The Group 3Q 2018 net fee and commission income came at RUB114.6 bn, up by 17.7% from the year-ago period mainly from bank card operations: ? The number of issued retail bank cards reached 123,5 mn in 3Q 2018, adding over 1.1 mln for 9M 2018. ? Fees from acquiring, commissions of payment systems and other similar commissions, net of applicable costs and Loyalty programs expenses, increased by 27.3% in 3Q 2018 y/y. ? The number of cities that offer transportation acquiring reached 62 by the end of the quarter. ? Clients continue to go digital: the number of active retail digital users increased by 1.5 mn during the quarter to 62.4 mn, of which the number of daily users reached 16.7 mn (+32% y/y). ? The number of new corporate clients that chose to bank with Sberbank in 3Q 2018 exceeded 170 ths, which was 1.5X more than in the same period a year ago. ? Net commission income from conversion operations increased by 31.4% y/y in 3Q 2018 mainly due to improvement in pricing offerings and development of the global markets platform Sberbank Markets. ? Sberbank became the leader in the brokerage services market, adding 149 ths retail accounts since the beginning of the year to over 400 ths brokerage accounts by the end of September, as this service became available via Sberbank Online. The sales volumes of life insurance for 9M 2018 increased by 79% as compared to 9M 2017. Assets under management of the Wealth Management business increased by over 30% during 9M 2018 to RUB1.1 trln. The Group operating expenses (staff and administrative) for 3Q 2018 came at RUB156.8 bn, up by 6.4% from the same period a year ago. The increase was explained by the change in capitalization principles of expensing for in-house developed IT products in light of optimization of operations of the Technology Block to increase time-to-market of new products and services. Should this change has not taken place, operating expenses would have increased by 2.5%. The Group headcounti in 3Q 2018 was down by 3.3 ths, or 1.1%, to 296.1 ths employees as a result of implementation of new technologies focused on increasing operating efficiencies. The Group Cost-to-Income ratio improved to 30.6%. The net provision charge for loan portfolio at amortized cost totaled RUB58.9 bn for 3Q 2018,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2018 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)