

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc. (CRDA.L) reported that its sales for the third quarter rose 2.9 percent in reported currency and also increased 0.5 percent year to date, with currency translation headwinds moderating.



In a trading update for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018, the company said its year-to-date profit margin continued slightly above the prior year, reflecting improved product mix and pricing, growing value ahead of volume.



Constant currency sales for the quarter grew by 3.4 percent, with the Core Business up 4.5 percent, driven by a strong performance in the Group's consumer businesses.



Constant currency sales in Personal Care rose 4.9 percent in the third quarter and also increased 7.8 percent year to date, reflecting both price/mix and volume improvements.



In Life Sciences, constant currency sales for the quarter increased 8.5 percent, or 9.3 percent excluding the impact of the North American API contract which the company exited at the end of 2017.



In Performance Technologies, constant currency sales grew by 1.8 percent in the third quarter and by 1.7 percent year to date.



Looking ahead, Steve Foots, CEO of Croda International said, 'We are delivering our strategy of 'Growing the Core', driving top line growth at industry leading margins to achieve superior returns, and 'Stretching the Growth', accelerating delivery across our markets. We are on track to deliver our expectations for the year.'



