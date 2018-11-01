Global Coalition Unites to Fight World's Toughest Cancer on World Pancreatic Cancer Day - Thursday, Nov. 15

More than 70 organizations from 30 countries participate in annual campaign to shine spotlight on the urgent need for earlier detection

MANHATTAN BEACH, California, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Thursday, Nov. 15, people around the world will rally together to Demand BetterSM in the fight against pancreatic cancer, starting with awareness of the symptoms and risks. The annual one-day campaign is an initiative of the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition, which is composed of more than 70 organizations from 30 countries on six continents.

Every day, more than 1,250 people worldwide will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and an estimated 1,180 will die from the disease. Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate among all major cancers, and in nearly every country, it is the only major cancer with a single-digit five-year survival rate (2-9 percent). These chilling figures are not merely statistics, they represent family members, friends and colleagues across the globe.

"The symptoms and risks of pancreatic cancer can be vague and are poorly understood, which is why it's so important to recognize the warning signs," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition chair. "Initiatives like World Pancreatic Cancer Day allow us to demand better for patients and bring greater attention, awareness and, ultimately, better outcomes, to this deadly disease."

Knowing the symptoms and risks remains key to an early diagnosis. There is currently no standard screening test or early detection method for pancreatic cancer, though research is being conducted in these areas. It is also critical that those who may see signs or symptoms of pancreatic cancer listen to their bodies, seek medical attention and when talking to their healthcare provider, mention pancreatic cancer. Research shows that patients diagnosed in time for surgery are more likely to live five years and beyond. Learn more about the symptoms and risks.

"As an 11-year survivor of pancreatic cancer, I am living proof that knowing the symptoms of pancreatic cancer and listening to your body can save your life," said Ali Stunt, World Pancreatic Cancer Day chair. "No matter what country you live in or language you speak, you must advocate for your health and take action immediately if you have symptoms that are not normal for you and you think they may be signs of pancreatic cancer."

This year, the Coalition invites the global community to take action to raise awareness of this deadly disease by:

Understanding the symptoms and risks of this disease. Visit WorldPancreaticCancerDay.org for information on pancreatic cancer and shareable graphics.

Spreading the word and sharing the educational materials to help inform family, friends, coworkers and social media followers about the symptoms and risks and what to do to support earlier diagnosis.

Following the Coalition on social media:

Twitter/Instagram : @WorldPancreatic

Facebook : @WorldPancreaticCancerDay

: @WorldPancreaticCancerDay Temporarily changing your Facebook or Instagram profile picture to support World Pancreatic Cancer Day and using the hashtags WPCD, DemandBetter and PancreaticCancer.

Wearing purple on World Pancreatic Cancer Day ( Thursday, Nov. 15 ).

). Lighting buildings, monuments or homes purple.

Asking your public officials to support more government funding of pancreatic cancer research.

To learn more about getting involved in the worldwide movement dedicated to creating a better future for those fighting pancreatic cancer, visit: WorldPancreaticCancerDay.org .

About World Pancreatic Cancer Day

World Pancreatic Cancer Day (WPCD), a day dedicated to raising global awareness of pancreatic cancer, occurs on the third Thursday of November during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. WPCD is an initiative of the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition, bringing together more than 70 organizations from 30 countries on six continents to raise awareness and inspire action. The goal of WPCD 2018 is to drive awareness of the symptoms and risks of pancreatic cancer and the urgent need for earlier diagnosis to improve patient outcomes.

