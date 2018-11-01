

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that its profit before tax for the third-quarter declined to $21.84 million from $70.00 million last year. Earnings per share were 0.820 cents compared to 2.928 cents in the previous year.



Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the parent was $10.73 million, down from $34.01 million in the prior year.



Revenue for the quarter dropped to $125.13 million from $193.09 million last year.



The company expects AISC per ounce sold to continue to trend downwards in the fourth-quarter and expects to be at the top end of the guidance range of US$875-US$890 per ounce sold, and benefitting from the unsold ounces at the end of Q3 and therefore we expect gold sales to exceed gold produced.



