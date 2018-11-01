

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing activity grew at a slightly slower pace in October, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Thursday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector fell to 55.0 in October from 55.2 in September. A score above 50 indicates expansion. The expected score was 54.0.



The indices for order intake and suppliers' delivery time decreased in October. Meanwhile, employment and production contributed to the expansion.



Employment rose to its highest level since last November, the survey said. Production plans remained in expansionary mode but the index dropped to 63.5 in October.



The index of input prices fell to 64.6 in October from 67.5 in September.



