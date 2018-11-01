

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound spiked up against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, after a media report that the U.K. and the European Union clinched a tentative deal that would grant U.K. companies continued approach to European markets after Brexit.



The U.K. and EU negotiators entered into a tentative deal on all aspects of a future partnership on services, as well as the exchange of data, the Times reported.



The deal would permit access for British financial services to European markets as far as British financial regulation remained broadly aligned with the EU's, it said.



Investor sentiment improved on the back of encouraging earnings and economic reports.



China's leadership hinted that more stimulus measures are on the way to boost slowing growth.



Investors await the Bank of England's monetary policy decision later in the day. The bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, with investor focus likely to be on the latest quarterly inflation report and Governor Carney's press conference.



The pound appreciated to 145.35 against the yen, its strongest since October 24. The pound is seen finding resistance around the 147.00 region.



The pound that closed Wednesday's trading at 1.2873 against the franc advanced to a 9-day high of 1.2950. The pound is likely to find resistance around the 1.31 level.



The pound added 0.9 percent to hit a weekly high of 1.2884 against the greenback, up from Wednesday's closing value of 1.2766. If the pound rises further, it may challenge resistance around the 1.30 level.



The U.K. currency held steady against the euro, after having risen to a 9-day high of 0.8814 at 9:00 pm ET. The pair closed yesterday's trading at 0.8862.



Looking ahead, Swiss CPI and and manufacturing PMI for October are due in the European session.



At 8:00 am ET, the BoE rate decision is due. Economists expect the interest rate to be kept unchanged at 0.75 percent and asset purchase program at GBP 435 billion.



In the New York session, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 27, ISM manufacturing index for October and construction spending for September are slated for release.



