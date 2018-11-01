

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices rose at the slowest pace in nearly five-and-a-half years in October, figures from the Nationwide Building Society showed on Thursday.



The house price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following a 2 percent increase in September. Economists had forecast a 1.90 percent gain.



The latest increase was the slowest since May 2013, Nationwide said.



'This was broadly in line with our expectations, as the squeeze on household budgets and the uncertain economic outlook is likely to have dampened demand, even though borrowing costs remain low by historic standards and unemployment is at 40-year lows,' Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner said.



'We continue to expect house prices to rise by around 1 percent over the course of 2018.'



On a month-on-month basis, house prices were unchanged in October after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent increase.



Gardner said there is scope for housing activity to pick-up next year if the uncertainty surrounding the economy lifts in the coming months.



'The squeeze on household incomes is already moderating and policymakers have signaled that interest rates are only expected to raise at a modest pace and to a limited extent in the years ahead,' the economist noted.



