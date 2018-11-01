The new capacity figure fell on the previous month, mainly because fewer ground-mounted systems went online. The monthly retreat of FIT payments will stay at 1% for the next three months. According to SolarPower Europe, Germany will be by far the largest market in Europe, with 3 GW of new capacity this year.September saw 198.7 MW of new PV capacity installed in Germany, according to the Federal Network Agency - the Bundesnetzagentur. That is almost 150 MW less than the amount installed in August, thanks to a fall in the number of new ground-mount projects. In that category, just 16 new plants ...

