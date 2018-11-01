sprite-preloader
01.11.2018 | 10:22
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, November 1

Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:1 November 2018

Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

1. Name of company:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

2. Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

3. Period of return:

From: 30 April 2018 To: 30 October 2018

4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

303,365 ordinary shares of 25p each

5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the

date of the last return:

1,111,728

6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

863,845

7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

551,248 ordinary shares of 25p each

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


