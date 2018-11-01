

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session, with sentiment aided by fresh optimism over the earnings season and news of progress in Brexit talks.



The euro and the British pound rose against the dollar ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision later in the day and Friday's U.S. jobs report.



The benchmark DAX was up 57 points or half a percent at 11,504 in opening deals after rising 1.4 percent in the previous session.



Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor soared 7 percent after unveiling long-term underlying financial targets.



