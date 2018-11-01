

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose slightly on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session, with fresh optimism over the earnings season and news of progress in Brexit talks helping underpin investor sentiment.



The euro and the British pound rose against the dollar ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision later in the day and Friday's U.S. jobs report.



Media reports suggest that the U.K. and the European Union clinched a tentative deal that would grant U.K. companies continued approach to European markets after Brexit.



The U.K. and EU negotiators entered into a tentative deal on all aspects of a future partnership on services, as well as the exchange of data, the Times reported.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points or 0.18 percent at 5,102 in opening deals after rallying 2.3 percent on Wednesday.



