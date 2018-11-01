

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices increased at a faster pace in October, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



Inflation rose slightly to 1.1 percent from 1 percent in September. The rate came in line with expectations. Prices have been rising since January 2017.



The Swiss National Bank forecast 0.9 percent inflation for 2018 and 0.8 percent for 2019.



Month-on-month, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent versus 0.1 percent rise in September.



EU harmonized consumer prices for Switzerland also increased 1.1 percent, the same rate as seen in September. On a monthly basis, the HICP gained 0.2 percent.



