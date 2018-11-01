

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing sector growth eased to a six-month low in October, yet remained robust, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.



The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, fell to 53.1 from September's 53.6. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.



Growth was supported by sustained rises in output and new orders, IHS Markit said. Business confidence was the lowest since September 2017 as output expectations towards the year-ahead weakened.



Greek manufacturing firms increased their headcount at one of the fastest paces in the series history, thanks to a sustained rise in new business, IHS Markit said.



Input costs continued to rise, while output prices fell for the first time thus far this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX