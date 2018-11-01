NNIT A/S: 11/2018 Notification of managers' transactions

Name Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen Reason CFO Issuer NNIT A/S LEI 549300KM8QVF7WR40664 Transaction Sale Financial instrument Shares Number of shares and price 2,792 shares at DKK 180.97 per share Aggregated price and volume 2,792 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 505,277 Trading day October 29, 2018 Market Nasdaq Copenhagen

The below transactions related to shares in NNIT made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NNIT have been notified to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/214):

Contacts for further information

Investor relations: Media relations:

Klaus Hosbond Skovrup Helga Heyn

Head of Investor Relations NNIT Communications

Tel: +45 3079 5355 Tel: +45 3077 8141

ksko@nnit.comhhey@nnit.com

