01.11.2018 | 10:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NNIT A/S: 11/2018 Notification of managers' transactions

The below transactions related to shares in NNIT made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NNIT have been notified to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/214):

NameCarsten Krogsgaard Thomsen
ReasonCFO
IssuerNNIT A/S
LEI549300KM8QVF7WR40664
TransactionSale
Financial instrumentShares
Number of shares and price2,792 shares at DKK 180.97 per share
Aggregated price and volume2,792 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 505,277
Trading dayOctober 29, 2018
MarketNasdaq Copenhagen

Contacts for further information
Investor relations: Media relations:
Klaus Hosbond Skovrup Helga Heyn
Head of Investor Relations NNIT Communications
Tel: +45 3079 5355 Tel: +45 3077 8141
ksko@nnit.comhhey@nnit.com

About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of September 30, 2018 NNIT A/S had 3,155 employees. NNIT has approximately 400 clients of which around 150 are located outside Denmark. Some 20% are international life sciences clients.

Attachment

  • 11 20181101 Notification of managers' transactions EN (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/f45d3229-0f4b-4ba9-917e-0267f2db505c)

