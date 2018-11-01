NNIT A/S: 11/2018 Notification of managers' transactions

|Name
|Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen
|Reason
|CFO
|Issuer
|NNIT A/S
|LEI
|549300KM8QVF7WR40664
|Transaction
|Sale
|Financial instrument
|Shares
|Number of shares and price
|2,792 shares at DKK 180.97 per share
|Aggregated price and volume
|2,792 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 505,277
|Trading day
|October 29, 2018
|Market
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
Contacts for further information
Investor relations: Media relations:
Klaus Hosbond Skovrup Helga Heyn
Head of Investor Relations NNIT Communications
Tel: +45 3079 5355 Tel: +45 3077 8141
ksko@nnit.comhhey@nnit.com
About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of September 30, 2018 NNIT A/S had 3,155 employees. NNIT has approximately 400 clients of which around 150 are located outside Denmark. Some 20% are international life sciences clients.
