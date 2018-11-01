Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Advisory partnership with Global Trade Exchange Platform LC LITE 01-Nov-2018 / 10:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Strategic Advisory partnership with Global Trade Exchange Platform LC LITE For Upcoming Token Generation Event Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce a strategic advisory partnership with LC LITE, a project which aims to deliver a fully integrated platform for businesses to issue, amend and confirm Letters of Credit ('LC'). Coinsilium will support LC LITE throughout the preparation and execution of their forthcoming Token Generation Event ('TGE'). LC LITE is designed to offer a simple and cost-effective digital letter of credit system to importers and exporters. By connecting buyers and suppliers directly within a single ecosystem, LC LITE aims to disintermediate financial institutions on LC issuance, amendment and confirmation, creating a faster and more efficient LC mechanism while bypassing the traditional subset of the SWIFT messaging system used specifically for LC. Trade contracts, letter of credit contracts, underlying trade documents and related payments execution are all expected to be consumed within LC LITE's token and smart contracts. The LC LITE team carries unique and extensive industry experience in trade finance through their existing operations at Incomlend, a Singapore-based company aiming to reach US$100m in traded invoices for the 2018 fiscal year. LC LITE plans to use the Proof-of-Authority ('POA') network, a public clone of the Ethereum protocol using a POA algorithm as its consensus system, and will develop a private version of the POA network. In POA, blocks are produced by approved accounts called Validators. All Validators would be nodes, approved by LC Lite, and transactions would be free on the private network. Under a single blockchain platform, the elimination of financial intermediaries is expected to reduce unnecessary data flows, process complexity, time consumption and overall costs for end-users. One of t he key features will be the ability to permit exporters and importers to approve documents directly between themselves, while those exchanges are operated through smart contracts and immutably recorded onto the blockchain. Another key feature is allowing importers and exporters to respectively increase their payables and reduce their receivables for potentially no additional cost, thus optimising their payment terms through the use of LC Lite tokens as the underlying instrument for transactions. This presents a major benefit for companies as they seek to improve their working capital position. Coinsilium Chief Executive, Eddy Travia, who will join the advisory board of LC LITE, commented: "We are very happy to be partnering with LC LITE and impressed with their application of blockchain technology to innovate an area of financial services which impacts the cashflow lifeline of business. "There is currently great friction in cross-border business transactions and LC LITE's solution can help to simplify the process, making international trade more accessible and viable for businesses around the world. This is a great example of smart contracts and blockchain technology at use to disintermediate and streamline a complex business process". LC LITE Director, Jean-Charles Devin, added: "We are proud to join forces with Coinsilium, a key and recognised player in the blockchain space. With Coinsilium's expert guidance, we are deploying a never before attempted initiative aiming at launching the world's first decentralized and secured instrument to execute Letters of Credit while creating unprecedented investment opportunities through LC LITE token, powering each Letters of Credit transaction cycle. "This is the start of a profoundly transformational journey that will have a significant impact on the way trade finance is done today". The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit www.coinsilium.com [2] About LC LITE LC LITE aims to offer a simple, easy and cost-effective digital letter of credit to importers and exporters. Trade contracts, letter of credit contracts, underlying trade documents and related payments execution are all expected to be consumed within LC LITE's token and smart contracts. ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 6401 EQS News ID: 740387 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=740387&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1fc2b388f29e686c5b250aed2f05cc7e&application_id=740387&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2018 06:14 ET (10:14 GMT)