

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Avon Products (AVP) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $114.5 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $12.5 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Avon Products reported adjusted earnings of $7 million or $0.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $1.35 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Avon Products earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $7 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.00 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q3): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



