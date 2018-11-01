According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global 5G testing equipment market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global 5G testing equipment market into the following products:

Oscilloscopes

Signal generators

Signal analyzers

Network analyzers

In 2017, the Oscilloscopes segment accounted for 36% of the global market and is projected to reach 37% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global 5G testing equipment market: Top emerging trend

The transition from cable to OTS test methodologies is an emerging trend in the 5G testing equipment market space. 5G designs use miniaturization techniques such as SiP to a completely new level. Thus, testing a module that integrates a power amplifier, low-noise amplifier, transceiver, and antennas has become quite a big challenge. This has increased the demand for OTS testing used as a cable replacement. In the 5G framework, it encompasses engineering challenges such as handling inconsistency among components such as wireless transceivers, antenna modules, and power amplifiers. Stumbling blocks related to OTS testing of 5G equipment such as beamforming also exist.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (oscilloscopes, signal generators, signal analyzers, network analyzers)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, LitePoint, MACOM, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, and VIAVI Solutions)

