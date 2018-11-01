14% Year Over Year Revenue Growth

Interxion Holding NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, announced its results today for the three months ended 30 September 2018.

Financial Highlights*

Revenue increased 14% to €142.2 million (3Q 2017: €124.6 million).

Recurring revenue 1 increased 15% to €134.8 million (3Q 2017: €117.4 million).

increased 15% to €134.8 million (3Q 2017: €117.4 million). Net income increased 16% to €10.9 million (3Q 2017: €9.4 million).

Adjusted net income 2 increased by 16% to €11.6 million (3Q 2017: €10.0 million).

increased by 16% to €11.6 million (3Q 2017: €10.0 million). Earnings per diluted share increased by 15% to €0.15 (3Q 2017: €0.13).

Adjusted earnings 2 per diluted share increased by 16% to €0.16 (3Q 2017: €0.14).

per diluted share increased by 16% to €0.16 (3Q 2017: €0.14). Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased by 17% to €65.8 million (3Q 2017: €56.2 million).

increased by 17% to €65.8 million (3Q 2017: €56.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 46.3% (3Q 2017: 45.1%).

Capital expenditures, including intangible assets 3 , were €103.2 million (3Q 2017: €75.2 million).

, were €103.2 million (3Q 2017: €75.2 million). Issued €200 million aggregate principal amount of additional 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025 at an issue price of 103.00%.

___________

*Certain comparative figures for the three months and nine months ended 30 September 2017 have been restated. For further details, see Note 2 and Note 29 of our 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements included on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on 30 April 2018, and note 12 of our Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements included on Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on 1 November 2018.

Operating Highlights

During the third quarter, Interxion completed the following capacity additions: 3,300 sqm expansion across two data centres in Amsterdam; 2,400 sqm expansion across two data centres in Frankfurt, including the opening of FRA13; 600 sqm expansion in Marseille; 1,200 sqm expansion in Vienna; and 200 sqm expansion in Zurich.

Equipped space increased by 7,700 square metres in the third quarter to 140,300 square metres.

Revenue generating space increased by 5,000 square metres in the third quarter to 111,200 square metres.

Utilisation rate at the end of the third quarter was 79%.

"Growing demand from the major cloud and content platforms for Interxion's highly-connected data centres is driving strong bookings and steady revenue growth," said David Ruberg, Interxion's Chief Executive Officer. "The underlying demand drivers are secular in nature and, accordingly, we have enhanced our balance sheet and expanded capacity in key markets to meet this demand."

Quarterly Review

Revenue in the third quarter of 2018 was €142.2 million, a 14% increase over the third quarter of 2017 and a 2% increase over the second quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue was €134.8 million, a 15% increase over the third quarter of 2017 and a 2% increase over the second quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue in the third quarter represented 95% of total revenue. On a constant currency4 basis, revenue in the third quarter of 2018 was 14% higher than in the third quarter of 2017.

Cost of sales in the third quarter of 2018 was €55.9 million, a 13% increase over the third quarter of 2017 and a 4% increase over the second quarter of 2018.

Gross profit was €86.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, a 15% increase over the third quarter of 2017 and a 1% increase over the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin was 60.7% in the third quarter of 2018, compared with 60.2% in the third quarter of 2017 and 61.3% in the second quarter of 2018.

Sales and marketing costs in the third quarter of 2018 were €8.7 million, a 6% increase over the third quarter of 2017 and a 9% decrease from the second quarter of 2018.

Other general and administrative costs (excluding depreciation and amortisation, share-based payments, M&A transaction costs and other adjusting items) were €11.8 million in the third quarter of 2018, a 12% increase over the third quarter of 2017 and a 2% decrease from the second quarter of 2018.

Depreciation and amortisation in the third quarter of 2018 was €32.9 million, an 18% increase from the third quarter of 2017 and a 2% increase from the second quarter of 2018.

Operating income in the third quarter of 2018 was €27.1 million, an 11% increase from the third quarter of 2017 and a 3% increase from the second quarter of 2018.

Net finance expense in the third quarter of 2018 was €11.7 million, an 8% increase from the third quarter of 2017 and a 49% decrease from the second quarter of 2018 (no change from the second quarter of 2018 when excluding €11.2 million of one-time financing charges related to the refinancing of our capital structure that occurred in the second quarter of 2018).

On 20 September 2018, Interxion completed the issuance of €200 million principal amount of additional 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025 at an issue price of 103.00%, resulting in net proceeds of €203.8 million.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2018 was €4.4 million, an 8% increase compared with the third quarter of 2017 and a 59% increase from the second quarter of 2018. The sequential increase in the quarterly income tax expense reflects the impact on taxable income of the one-time refinancing charges in the second quarter of 2018.

Net income was €10.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, a 16% increase over the third quarter of 2017 and a €10.3 million increase from the second quarter of 2018, which was impacted by €11.2 million of one-time charges relating to the refinancing in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income was €11.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, a 16% increase over the third quarter of 2017 and a 31% increase from the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018 was €65.8 million, a 17% increase over the third quarter of 2017 and a 4% increase over the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 46.3% in the third quarter of 2018, compared with 45.1% in the third quarter of 2017 and 45.7% in the second quarter of 2018.

Net cash flows from operating activities were €53.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with €32.5 million in the third quarter of 2017 and €31.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash generated from operations5 was €60.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with €55.2 million in the third quarter of 2017 and €55.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, were €103.2 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with €75.2 million in the third quarter of 2017 and €120.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents were €289.9 million at 30 September 2018, compared with €38.5 million at year end 2017.

Total borrowings, net of deferred financing fees, were €1,289.7 million at 30 September 2018, compared with €832.6 million at year end 2017.

Equipped space at the end of the third quarter of 2018 was 140,300 square metres, compared with 118,900 square metres at the end of the third quarter of 20176 and 132,600 square metres at the end of the second quarter of 2018. Revenue generating space at the end of the third quarter of 2018 was 111,200 square metres, compared with 97,100 square metres at the end of the third quarter of 20176 and 106,200 square metres at the end of the second quarter of 2018. Utilisation rate, the ratio of revenue-generating space to equipped space, was 79% at the end of the third quarter of 2018, compared with 82% at the end of the third quarter of 2017 and 80% at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Business Outlook

Interxion today is reaffirming guidance for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and updating guidance for full year 2018 for Capital expenditures (including intangibles):

Revenue €553 million €569 million Adjusted EBITDA €250 million €260 million Capital expenditures (including intangibles) €425 million €450 million

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Included in these materials are certain non-IFRS financial measures, which are measures of our financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. These measures are as follows: (i) Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) Recurring revenue; (iii) Revenue on a constant currency basis; (iv) Adjusted net income; (v) Adjusted basic earnings per share; (vi) Adjusted diluted earnings per share and (vii) Cash generated from operations.

Other companies may present Adjusted EBITDA, Recurring revenue, Revenue on a constant currency basis, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Cash generated from operations differently than we do. Each of these measures are not measures of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to Profit for the period attributable to shareholders ("net income") as indicators of our operating performance or any other measure of performance implemented in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA, Recurring revenue and Revenue on a constant currency basis

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Operating income adjusted for the following items, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not representative of our operating performance:

Depreciation and amortisation property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (except goodwill) are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful life. We believe that these costs do not represent our operating performance.

Share-based payments represents primarily the fair value at the date of grant of employee equity awards, which is recognised as an expense over the vesting period. In certain cases, the fair value is redetermined for market conditions at each reporting date, until the final date of grant is achieved. We believe that this expense does not represent our operating performance.

Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions ("M&A") under IFRS, gains and losses associated with M&A activity are recognised in the period in which such gains or losses are incurred. We exclude these effects because we believe they are not reflective of our on-going operating performance.

Adjustments related to terminated and unused data centre sites these gains and losses relate to historical leases entered into for certain brownfield sites, with the intention of developing data centres, which were never developed and for which management has no intention of developing into data centres. We believe the impact of gains and losses related to unused data centres are not reflective of our business activities and our on-going operating performance.

In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for other items that management believes are not representative of our current on-going performance. Examples include: adjustments for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.

We define Recurring revenue as revenue incurred from colocation and associated power charges, office space, amortised set-up fees, cross-connects and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties, excluding rents received for the sublease of unused sites.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring revenue provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding our on-going operational performance. These measures help us and our investors evaluate the on-going operating performance of the business after removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortisation). Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the primary IFRS presentation of net income, provides a more complete analysis of our operating performance. Management also believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA facilitates comparisons between us and other data centre operators (including other data centre operators that are REITs) and other infrastructure-based businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is also a relevant measure used in the financial covenants of our revolving credit facility and our 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025.

A reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the tables attached to this press release. Adjusted EBITDA and other key performance indicators may not be indicative of our historical results of operations based on IFRS, nor are they meant to be predictive of future results under IFRS.

We present constant currency information for revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than Euro are converted into Euro using the average exchange rates from the prior period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

We believe that revenue growth is a key indicator of how a company is progressing from period to period and presenting constant currency information for revenue provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our on-going operational performance because it helps us and our investors evaluate the on-going operating performance of the business after removing the impact of acquisitions and currency exchange rates.

Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share

We define Adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the following items and the related income tax effect, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not reflective of our operating performance:

Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions ("M&A") under IFRS, gains and losses associated with M&A activity are recognised in the period in which such gains or losses are incurred. We exclude these effects because we believe they are not reflective of our on-going operating performance.

Adjustments related to provisions these adjustments are made for adjustments in provisions that are not reflective of the on-going operating performance of Interxion. These adjustments may include changes in provisions for onerous lease contracts.

Adjustments related to capitalised interest under IFRS, we are required to calculate and capitalise interest allocated to the investment in data centres and exclude it from net income. We believe that reversing the impact of capitalised interest provides information about the impact of the total interest costs and facilitates comparisons with other data centre operators.

In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for other items that management believes are not representative of our current on-going performance. Examples include: adjustments for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.

Management believes that the exclusion of certain items listed above provides useful supplemental information to net income to aid investors in evaluating the operating performance of our business and comparing our operating performance with other data centre operators and infrastructure companies. We believe the presentation of Adjusted net income, when combined with net income prepared in accordance with IFRS, is beneficial to a complete understanding of our performance. A reconciliation from reported net income to Adjusted net income is provided in the tables attached to this press release.

Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounts are determined on Adjusted net income.

Cash generated from operations

Cash generated from operations is defined as net cash flows from operating activities, excluding interest and corporate income tax payments and receipts. Management believes that the exclusion of these items provides useful supplemental information to net cash flows from operating activities to aid investors in evaluating the cash generating performance of our business.

Management's outlook for 2018 included in this press release includes a range for expected Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, which excludes items that management believes are not representative of our operating performance. These items include, but are not limited to, depreciation and amortisation, share-based payments, income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions, adjustments related to terminated and unused data centre sites, and other significant items that currently cannot be predicted. The exact amount of these items is not currently determinable but may be significant. Accordingly, the company is unable to provide equivalent reconciliations from the corresponding forward-looking IFRS measures to expected Adjusted EBITDA.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through more than 50 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications. With over 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

1 Recurring revenue is revenue incurred from colocation and associated power charges, office space, amortised set-up fees, cross-connects and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties, excluding rents received for the sublease of unused sites.

2 Adjusted net income (or 'Adjusted earnings') and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS figures intended to adjust for certain items and are not measures of financial performance under IFRS. Complete definitions can be found in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section in this press release. Reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and net income to Adjusted net income can be found in the financial tables later in this press release.

3 Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, represent payments to acquire property, plant, equipment and intangible assets, as recorded in the consolidated statement of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets", respectively.

4 We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. For purposes of calculating Revenue on a constant currency basis, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than Euro are converted into Euro using the average exchange rates from the prior period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. The reconciliation of total revenue growth to total revenue growth on a constant currency basis, is as follows:

Three months ended 30 September 2018 Year-on-year Sequential Reported total revenue growth 14.1% 2.4% Add back: impact of foreign currency translation 0.4% 0.1% Total revenue growth on a constant currency basis 14.5% 2.5% Percentages may not sum due to rounding

5 We define Cash generated from operations as net cash flows from operating activities, excluding interest and corporate income tax payments and receipts.

6 Starting from the end of 1Q 2018, the number of square metres includes 2,300 sqm of equipped space and 1,300 sqm of revenue generating space from Interxion Science Park. The number of square metres in 3Q 2017 excludes the impact of Interxion Science Park.

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in €'000 except per share data and where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 2018 2017(a) 2018 2017(a) Revenue 142,191 124,647 414,851 359,420 Cost of sales (55,852 (49,608 (162,250 (141,628 Gross Profit 86,339 75,039 252,601 217,792 Other income 86 27 Sales and marketing costs (8,710 (8,247 (27,019 (24,458 General and administrative costs (50,552 (42,419 (145,447 (120,841 Operating income 27,077 24,373 80,221 72,520 Net finance expense (11,732 (10,833 (46,031 (32,040 Profit before income taxes 15,345 13,540 34,190 40,480 Income tax expense (4,445 (4,131 (11,052 (11,158 Net income 10,900 9,409 23,138 29,322 Basic earnings per share(b) 0.15 0.13 0.32 0.41 Diluted earnings per share(c) 0.15 0.13 0.32 0.41 Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (shares in thousands) 71,673 71,327 71,673 71,327 Weighted average number of shares for Basic EPS (shares in thousands) 71,642 71,195 71,518 71,004 Weighted average number of shares for Diluted EPS (shares in thousands) 72,091 71,848 71,950 71,655 As at Sep-30 Sep-30 Capacity metrics 2018 2017 Equipped space (in square meters)(d) 140,300 118,900 Revenue generating space (in square meters)(d) 111,200 97,100 Utilisation rate 79 82 (a) Certain comparative figures for the three months and nine months ended 30 September 2017 have been restated. For further details, see Note 2 and Note 29 of our 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements included on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on 30 April 2018, and note 12 of our Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements included on Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on 1 November 2018. (b) Basic earnings per share are calculated as net income divided by the weighted average number of shares for Basic EPS. (c) Diluted earnings per share are calculated as net income divided by the weighted average number of shares for Diluted EPS. (d) Starting from the end of 1Q 2018, the number of square metres includes 2,300 sqm of equipped space and 1,300 sqm of revenue generating space from Interxion Science Park. The number of square metres in 3Q 2017 excludes the impact of Interxion Science Park.

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: SEGMENT INFORMATION (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 2018 2017(a) 2018 2017(a) Consolidated Recurring revenue 134,754 117,392 393,425 339,094 Non-recurring revenue 7,437 7,255 21,426 20,326 Revenue 142,191 124,647 414,851 359,420 Net income 10,900 9,409 23,138 29,322 Net income margin 7.7 7.5 5.6 8.2 Operating income 27,077 24,373 80,221 72,520 Operating income margin 19.0 19.6 19.3 20.2 Adjusted EBITDA 65,783 56,200 190,089 161,850 Gross profit margin 60.7 60.2 60.9 60.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 46.3 45.1 45.8 45.0 Total assets 2,223,963 1,620,036 2,223,963 1,620,036 Total liabilities 1,593,991 1,034,037 1,593,991 1,034,037 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(b) (103,185 (75,158 (319,894 (186,356 France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK Recurring revenue 89,178 76,554 259,949 220,736 Non-recurring revenue 4,409 4,279 13,062 12,348 Revenue 93,587 80,833 273,011 233,084 Operating income 30,367 24,186 88,314 72,956 Operating income margin 32.4 29.9 32.3 31.3 Adjusted EBITDA 51,847 43,414 151,214 126,697 Gross profit margin 61.9 61.0 62.1 61.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 55.4 53.7 55.4 54.4 Total assets 1,425,769 1,156,329 1,425,769 1,156,329 Total liabilities 282,129 242,646 282,129 242,646 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(b) (80,066 (51,593 (233,196 (127,412 Rest of Europe Recurring revenue 45,576 40,838 133,476 118,358 Non-recurring revenue 3,028 2,976 8,364 7,978 Revenue 48,604 43,814 141,840 126,336 Operating income 17,993 18,315 56,231 51,467 Operating income margin 37.0 41.8 39.6 40.7 Adjusted EBITDA 28,690 25,914 83,432 73,610 Gross profit margin 66.4 65.8 66.3 65.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 59.0 59.1 58.8 58.3 Total assets 464,250 388,447 464,250 388,447 Total liabilities 92,088 79,875 92,088 79,875 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(b) (20,726 (21,243 (73,198 (51,095 Corporate and other Operating income (21,283 (18,128 (64,324 (51,903 Adjusted EBITDA (14,754 (13,128 (44,557 (38,457 Total assets 333,944 75,260 333,944 75,260 Total liabilities 1,219,774 711,516 1,219,774 711,516 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(b) (2,393 (2,322 (13,500 (7,849 (a) Certain comparative figures for the three months and nine months ended 30 September 2017 have been restated. For further details, see Note 2 and Note 29 of our 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements included on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on 30 April 2018, and note 12 of our Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements included on Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on 1 November 2018. (b) Capital expenditure, including intangible assets, represents payments to acquire property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, as recorded in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets", respectively.

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 2018 2017(a) 2018 2017(a) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated Net income 10,900 9,409 23,138 29,322 Income tax expense 4,445 4,131 11,052 11,158 Profit before taxation 15,345 13,540 34,190 40,480 Net finance expense 11,732 10,833 46,031 32,040 Operating income 27,077 24,373 80,221 72,520 Depreciation and amortisation 32,885 27,790 94,635 79,183 Share-based payments 3,942 2,404 11,192 7,213 Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions: M&A transaction costs(b) 689 1,633 2,937 2,961 Re-assessment of indirect taxes(c) 1,190 1,190 Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites(d) (86 (27 Adjusted EBITDA(e) 65,783 56,200 190,089 161,850 France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK Operating income 30,367 24,186 88,314 72,956 Depreciation and amortisation 21,173 18,788 62,075 52,783 Share-based payments 307 440 911 985 Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites(d) (86 (27 Adjusted EBITDA(e) 51,847 43,414 151,214 126,697 Rest of Europe Operating income 17,993 18,315 56,231 51,467 Depreciation and amortisation 9,252 7,475 25,227 21,819 Share-based payments 255 124 784 324 Re-assessment of indirect taxes(c) 1,190 1,190 Adjusted EBITDA(e) 28,690 25,914 83,432 73,610 Corporate and Other Operating income (21,283 (18,128 (64,324 (51,903 Depreciation and amortisation 2,460 1,527 7,333 4,581 Share-based payments 3,380 1,840 9,497 5,904 Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions: M&A transaction costs(b) 689 1,633 2,937 2,961 Adjusted EBITDA(e) (14,754 (13,128 (44,557 (38,457 (a) Certain comparative figures for the three months and nine months ended 30 September 2017 have been restated. For further details, see Note 2 and Note 29 of our 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements included on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on 30 April 2018, and note 12 of our Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements included on Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on 1 November 2018. (b) "M&A transaction costs" are costs associated with the evaluation, diligence and conclusion or termination of merger or acquisition activity. These costs are included in "General and administrative costs". (c) This re-assessment relates to years prior to 2018 and is therefore not representative of our current on-going business. (d) "Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites" represents the income on sub-lease of portions of unused data centre sites to third parties. This income is treated as "Other income". (e) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS financial measure. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for more information, including why we believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful, and the limitations on the use of Adjusted EBITDA.

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) As at Sep-30 Dec-31 2018 2017 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,580,002 1,342,471 Intangible assets 61,018 60,593 Goodwill 38,900 38,900 Deferred tax assets 30,362 24,470 Other investments 6,689 3,693 Other non-current assets 19,248 13,674 1,736,219 1,483,801 Current assets Trade receivables and other current assets 197,884 179,786 Cash and cash equivalents 289,860 38,484 487,744 218,270 Total assets 2,223,963 1,702,071 Shareholders' equity Share capital 7,167 7,141 Share premium 551,424 539,448 Foreign currency translation reserve 2,194 2,948 Hedging reserve, net of tax (156 (169 Accumulated profit 69,343 47,360 629,972 596,728 Non-current liabilities Other non-current liabilities 23,879 15,080 Deferred tax liabilities 24,765 21,336 Borrowings 1,287,192 724,052 1,335,836 760,468 Current liabilities Trade payables and other current liabilities 245,995 229,878 Income tax liabilities 7,281 6,237 Borrowings 4,879 108,760 258,155 344,875 Total liabilities 1,593,991 1,105,343 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,223,963 1,702,071

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET: BORROWINGS (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) As at Sep-30 Dec-31 2018 2017 Borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents 289,860 38,484 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025(a) 1,187,805 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020(b) 628,141 Mortgages 53,635 53,640 Financial leases 50,631 51,127 Borrowings under our Revolving Facilities 99,904 Borrowings excluding Revolving Facility deferred financing costs 1,292,071 832,812 Revolving Facility deferred financing costs(c) (2,414 (204 Total borrowings 1,289,657 832,608 Borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents 999,797 794,124 (a) €1,200 million 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025 include a premium on additional issuances and are shown after deducting commissions, offering fees and expenses. (b) €625 million 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 included a premium on additional issuances and are shown after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, offering fees and expenses. The Senior Secured Notes were redeemed with a portion of the proceeds from the June 2018 issuance of the 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025. (c) Deferred financing costs of €2.4 million as of 30 September 2018 were incurred in connection with the €200 million Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, entered into on 18 June 2018. Deferred financing costs of €0.2 million as of 31 December 2017 were incurred in connection with the €100 million Senior Secured Revolving Facility, which was repaid in 2018.

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 2018 2017(a) 2018 2017(a) Net income 10,900 9,409 23,138 29,322 Depreciation and amortisation 32,885 27,790 94,635 79,183 Share-based payments 3,620 2,096 10,482 5,906 Net finance expense 11,732 10,833 46,031 32,040 Income tax expense 4,445 4,131 11,052 11,158 63,582 54,259 185,338 157,609 Movements in trade receivables and other assets (193 (266 (20,246 (13,654 Movements in trade payables and other liabilities (2,510 1,212 8,976 14,793 Cash generated from (used in) operations 60,879 55,205 174,068 158,748 Interest and fees paid(b) (3,014 (19,476 (41,846 (40,389 Interest received 2 193 2 140 Income tax paid (4,005 (3,439 (12,171 (8,744 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 53,862 32,483 120,053 109,755 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (102,143 (73,708 (313,894 (180,030 Financial investments deposits (13 30 267 (336 Acquisition InterXion Science Park B.V. (77,517 Purchase of intangible assets (1,042 (1,450 (6,000 (6,326 Loans provided (857 (2,108 (1,341 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (104,055 (75,128 (321,735 (265,550 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from exercised options 262 2,682 1,520 6,771 Proceeds from mortgages 5,970 5,969 Repayment of mortgages (548 (624 (6,044 (2,045 Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 30,000 148,814 104,775 Repayment of revolving facilities (250,724 (30,000 Proceeds 4.75% Senior Notes 204,800 1,194,800 Repayment 6.00% Senior Secured Notes (634,375 Interest received at issuance of additional notes 2,428 2,428 Transaction costs 4.75% Senior Notes (5,504 (6,696 Transaction costs 2018 revolving credit facility (926 (2,562 Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 206,482 32,058 453,130 79,501 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 8 (452 (72 (1,395 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 156,297 (11,039 251,376 (77,689 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 133,563 49,243 38,484 115,893 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 289,860 38,204 289,860 38,204 (a) Certain comparative figures for the three months and nine months ended 30 September 2017 have been restated. For further details, see Note 2 and Note 29 of our 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements included on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on 30 April 2018, and note 12 of our Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements included on Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on 1 November 2018. (b) Interest and fees paid is reported net of cash interest capitalised, which is reported as part of "Purchase of property, plant and equipment".

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (in €'000 except per share data and where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 2018 2017(a) 2018 2017(a) Net income as reported 10,900 9,409 23,138 29,322 Add back + Charges related to termination of financing arrangements(b) 11,171 + Re-assessment of indirect taxes(c) 1,734 1,734 + M&A transaction costs 689 1,633 2,937 2,961 2,423 1,633 15,842 2,961 Reverse - Interest capitalised (1,541 (840 (3,606 (2,605 (1,541 (840 (3,606 (2,605 Tax effect of above add-backs reversals (168 (198 (3,007 (89 Adjusted net income 11,614 10,004 32,367 29,589 Reported basic EPS: (€) 0.15 0.13 0.32 0.41 Reported diluted EPS: (€) 0.15 0.13 0.32 0.41 Adjusted basic EPS: (€) 0.16 0.14 0.45 0.42 Adjusted diluted EPS: (€) 0.16 0.14 0.45 0.41 (a) Certain comparative figures for the three months and nine months ended 30 September 2017 have been restated. For further details, see Note 2 and Note 29 of our 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements included on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on 30 April 2018, and note 12 of our Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements included on Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on 1 November 2018. (b) These charges relate to the repayment of our 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 and the termination of our revolving credit facility agreements in 2Q18. (c) This re-assessment relates to years prior to 2018 and is therefore not representative of our current on-going business.

INTERXION HOLDING NV Status of Announced Expansion Projects as at 1 November 2018 with Target Open Dates after 30 June 2018 CAPEX (a)(b) Equipped

Space (a) Market Project (€ million) (sqm) Schedule Amsterdam AMS8: Phases 3 6 63 5,400 3Q 2018 1Q 2019(c) Amsterdam AMS9: Phase 2 8 500 3Q 2018(d) Amsterdam AMS10: Phases 1 3 195 9,500 4Q 2019 3Q 2020(e) Copenhagen CPH2: Phases 3 5 18 1,500 2Q 2018 2Q 2019(f) Dusseldorf DUS2: Phase 3 5 500 2Q 2019 Frankfurt FRA6: Phase 6 5 400 3Q 2018 1Q 2019(g) Frankfurt FRA13: Phases 1 2 New Build 90 4,900 3Q 2018 1Q 2019(h) Frankfurt FRA14: Phases 1 2 New Build 76 4,600 3Q 2019 4Q 2019(i) Frankfurt FRA15: Phases 1 New Build 108 2,300 1Q 2020 London LON3: New Build 35 1,800 4Q 2018 1Q 2019(j) Madrid MAD3: New Build 44 2,500 2Q 2019(k) Marseille MRS2: Phase 2 4 72 4,200 2Q 2018 3Q 2019(l) Marseille MRS3: Phase 1 New Build 79 2,300 4Q 2019 Paris PAR7.2: Phase B (cont.) C 47 2,500 2Q 2018 -1Q 2019(m) Stockholm STO5: Phases 2 -3 19 1,200 1Q 2018 1Q 2019(n) Vienna VIE2: Phase 7 9 94 4,300 4Q 2017 4Q 2020(o) Zurich ZUR1: Phase 6 10 300 1Q 2019 Total € 968 48,700 (a) CAPEX and Equipped space are approximate and may change. SQM figures are rounded to nearest 100 sqm unless otherwise noted, and totals may not sum due to rounding. (b) CAPEX reflects the total spend for the projects listed at full power and capacity and the amounts shown in the table above may be invested over time. (c) AMS8: Phases 3 and 4 (2,800 sqm total) opened in 3Q 2018; phases 5 and 6 (1,300 sqm each) are scheduled to open in 4Q 2018 and 1Q 2019. (d) AMS9: Phase 2 (500 sqm) opened in 3Q 2018. (e) AMS10: Phase 1 (2,700 sqm) is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019; phase 2 (4,100 sqm) is scheduled to open in 1Q 2020, phase 3 (2,700 sqm) is scheduled to open in 3Q 2020. (f) CPH2: Phases 3 and 4 (900 sqm total) opened in 2Q 2018; phase 5 (600 sqm) is scheduled to open in 2Q 2019. (g) FRA6: Phase 6 part 1 (200 sqm) opened in 3Q 2018; the rest is scheduled to open in 1Q 2019. (h) FRA13: Phase 1 (2,300 sqm) opened in 3Q 2018; phase 2 (2,600 square metres) is scheduled to open in 1Q 2019. (i) FRA14: Phase 1 (2,400 sqm) is scheduled to open in 3Q 2019; phase 2 (2,200 sqm) is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019. (j) LON3: 900 sqm is scheduled to open in 4Q 2018; another 900 square metres is scheduled to open in 1Q 2019. (k) MAD3: Capex total for MAD3 includes land purchase price. (l) MRS2 Phase 2 (700 sqm) opened in 2Q 2018 and Q3; phases 3 and 4 (total 3,500 sqm) are scheduled to open in 2Q 2019 and 3Q 2019. (m) PAR7.2: Phase B (cont.) (500 sqm) opened in 2Q 2018; phase C (2,000 sqm) is scheduled to open in 1Q 2019. (n) STO5: Phases 2 and 3 100 sqm opened in 1Q 2018; 300 sqm opened in 2Q 2018; 800 sqm is scheduled to open in 1Q 2019. (o) VIE2: 2,300 sqm opened in 4Q 2017 through 3Q 2018; the remaining 2,000 sqms are scheduled to open in 4Q 2018 4Q 2020.

