

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) said that its board appointed James Hoffman as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2019. Hoffman currently serves as Reliance's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and will succeed Gregg J. Mollins as President and Chief Executive Officer.



Mollins will remain on Reliance's Board of Directors and will continue in his role as CEO through the end of 2018, after which he will serve as Senior Advisor to the CEO until his retirement in December 2019.



Jim Hoffman joined Reliance's executive management team in 2008 as Senior Vice President, Operations. Prior to Reliance's acquisition of Earle M. Jorgensen Company ('EMJ') in 2006, Mr. Hoffman held executive management positions at EMJ, including Vice President from 1996 to 2006 and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from 2006 to 2008.



