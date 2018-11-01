According to the global carrier Ethernet access devices market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181101005029/en/

According to the global carrier Ethernet access devices market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Carrier Ethernet Access Devices Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global carrier Ethernet access devices market analysis categorizes the market into the following products:

Switches

Routers

In 2016, the switches segment accounted for around 61% of the carrier Ethernet access devices market share and is projected to dominate the market throughout the period 2017-2021.

Global carrier Ethernet access devices market: Top emerging trend

The introduction of open ethernet is an emerging trend in the carrier Ethernet access devices market. Open Ethernet provides complete flexibility and an opportunity for custom-designing to enhance utilization, efficiency, and gain better ROI. The open ethernet is a next-level SDN, where the software resides on the ethernet switch hardware. The open ethernet eradicates vendor lock-in issues, which permits the end-users to select open source switching and routing software.

