

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $733 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $823 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $856 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $8.08 billion from $7.67 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $856 Mln. vs. $820 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q3): $8.08 Bln vs. $7.67 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX