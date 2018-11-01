

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp. (EXC) announced the company is raising the lower end of its guidance range for full year 2018 adjusted operating earnings from $2.90 - $3.20 per share to $3.05 - $3.20 per share.



For the third-quarter, adjusted operating earnings increased to $0.88 per share from $0.85 per share in the third quarter of 2017.



Joseph Nigro, CFO, stated: 'As part of our ongoing efforts to improve operations, we are announcing another $200 million of annual cost savings by 2021. Together with previously announced cost savings, Exelon has identified total savings of over $900 million since 2015.'



