Gaming Innovation Group: GiG Games Receives Approval to Supply Games to B2C Operators in the UK

STOCKHOLM, Nov 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has been granted permission to offer its in-house games under its B2B licence from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). The licence complements GiG's software and B2C licence in the UK. It will enable the Company to offer its new games services to its existing white label customers as well as external brands operating in the UK market.

Mathias Larsson, MD at GIG Games comments:"We are thrilled to announce this news so early in our journey with GiG Games. Normally, a game provider enters one market at a time, however, with our strength from being a division within GiG's ecosystem, we are able to enter multiple regulated markets at the same time. Regulated markets are the future of our industry and it is part of our core strategy to be present in every regulated market.

"The UK market is one of the most competitive in Europe. With our partnership with Jade Rabbit, we have the expertise to build games that will be built primarily for the UK market, we are confident our games will be successful. We have seen the market welcome our first game in a positive way."

We are in the certification process for our games in the following jurisdictions:

Denmark

Latvia

Estonia

Italy

Spain

Lithuania

Colombia

Sweden

Croatia

Czech Republic

Hungary

New Jersey



About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through our ecosystem of products and services, we are connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

